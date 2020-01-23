Jodie Whittaker will return as the Doctor for at least one more series

It appears to be like like Jodie Whittaker may have at the least yet one more collection value of adventures in time and area – after the Physician Who star let slip that she could be returning for one more run.

Whittaker is at the moment starring in her second collection as the enduring character, and has broadly received popularity of her flip as the primary feminine Physician within the present’s historical past.

Chatting with Leisure Weekly, she stated, “I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!”

It’s not but clear whether or not Whittaker’s full cohort of companions, performed by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh, will return – however with Whittaker already signed on it appears seemingly that we will count on the ‘fam’ to be again too.

Whittaker additionally spoke in regards to the pleasure that taking part in the character has introduced her. She stated, “I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Whittaker’s spell because the Physician has already seen her do battle with all types of recent monsters, journey to quite a lot of fascinating historic intervals and reignite her rivalry with the Physician’s nemisis the Grasp.

And later this collection another outdated foes are set to return, together with the Judoon and probably the most iconic of all Who villains – the Cybermen.

Physician Who continues on Sunday 26th January at 7.10pm on BBC One.