December 29, 2019 | 10:07am

After declaring he would refuse to adjust to a subpoena in President Trump’s impeachment trial, Joe Biden backtracked and stated he would testify if hauled earlier than Senate lawmakers.

The previous vp on Saturday sought to make clear the feedback he made on Friday when he instructed the Des Moine Register’s editorial board that the grounds to name him have been “specious” and stated the main focus wanted to remain on Trump.

A Senate trial date has not been set however Republicans have floated the concept of hauling Biden and his son Hunter to Capitol Hill to testify in regards to the youthful Biden’s work for a Ukrainian gasoline firm whereas the elder Biden was vp and accountable for overseeing American coverage towards Ukraine on the time.

“I would obey any subpoena that was sent to me,” Biden stated at a city corridor occasion in Fairfield, Iowa on Saturday — an entire 180-degree flip from feedback he made the day earlier than.

“I shouldn’t have answered the question,” the presidential wannabe instructed a reporter later, as reported by The New York Occasions.

The Democratic front-runner was requested by the Des Moines Register if he stood by earlier feedback that he would refuse to adjust to a subpoena from the Senate within the impeachment inquiry.

Biden, 77, stated testifying in an try to clear the air would solely take the media narrative away from Trump.

“You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said,” he instructed the Register’s government editor Carol Hunter.

“And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke…” he continued.

However the feedback did simply that anyway and the previous Delaware senator spent Sunday mopping up the remarks — taking to Twitter to “clarify” that he has all the time cooperated with “legitimate congressional oversight requests.”

“But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial,” Biden tweeted.

“That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine,” he continued.