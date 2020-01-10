January 10, 2020 | 1:25pm

Joe Biden this week used doubtful claims about his personal overseas coverage previous within the Balkans to bash President Trump’s resolution to take out Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in an air strike.

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential frontrunner claimed Trump’s warnings of an “imminent attack” couldn’t be trusted as a result of the president had “lied so much.”

And when requested by Holt why his personal judgement ought to be valued — particularly given his vote in favor of the Iraq Battle — the previous vice chairman, 77, took credit score for pushing Congress to behave on ethnic cleaning in Bosnia within the 1990s.

“Look, I’m the guy that started the effort to make sure we took down the guy who was engaged in genocide in the Balkans: Slobodan Milosevic,” Biden informed Holt, referring to the previous chief of Serbia and Yugoslavia.

However a Washington Submit report from 2008 discovered Biden was actually the ninth co-sponsor of the invoice.

“Despite the bravado, Biden was not a key player in the legislation that ultimately forced Bill Clinton to lift an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Bosnian Muslims fighting the Serbs,” the article learn.

A Republican aide who did draft the laws stated whereas Biden’s views had been “consistent” with the invoice, “I never regarded him as a leader in the effort.”

The article — written after Barack Obama chosen Biden to be his working mate — discovered the previous Delaware senator was “hardly shy” about emphasizing his function in world affairs, however “the hard legislative work was left to others.”

In a CNN vice presidential debate with then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008, Biden once more boosted the declare.

“My recommendations on Bosnia. I admit I was the first one to recommend it. They saved tens of thousands of lives,” he stated on stage.

In his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep,” Biden recounted the story of how, as a US senator, he dramatically confronted Milosevic at a 1993 assembly, allegedly telling him: “I think you’re a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.”

He additionally regaled readers with tales of his “pretty lonely crusade” to persuade President Invoice Clinton to raise an arms embargo on Bosnian Muslims making an attempt to defend themselves.

A number of individuals within the room throughout Biden’s now-infamous assembly with Milosevic additionally declined to corroborate his story about confronting the strongman.

Biden’s then chief-of-staff Ted Kaufman informed The Submit the incident occurred precisely as Biden recounted it, however John Ritch, then an aide on the Senate International Relations Committee, stated he couldn’t keep in mind such an announcement.

A 3rd Biden aide within the room additionally couldn’t recall the confrontation, as per the report, whereas a fourth declined to remark.

The Biden marketing campaign didn’t return messages searching for remark.