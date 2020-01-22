January 22, 2020 | 2:51pm

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden freaked out at a reporter Wednesday after a marketing campaign occasion in Mason Metropolis, Iowa, after he was grilled about his ongoing feud with Bernie Sanders.

The previous veep was leaving the occasion when CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe peppered him with questions on his ongoing criticism of the Vermont senator in an alternate caught on video.

“Yesterday, yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology. Now you’re attacking him. Why you doing that. Why wasn’t his apology enough Mr. vice president. Why attack Sanders,” a tailing O’Keefe repeated, till Biden stopped in his tracks, whirled round and obtained in O’Keefe’s face, eyes bulging.

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why! You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down! It’s ok!” he shouted, putting his palms on O’Keefe’s chest as he then tried to clarify.

“He apologized for saying that I was corrupt,” a calmer Biden stated.

“He didn’t mention anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security,” he added, as O’Keefe smiled nervously.

Biden then gave the reporter a mild left-hand fist bump earlier than turning and continued on his approach.

Biden earlier sought to ease tensions Sanders after the 2 candidates exchanged a number of volleys over Social Safety and different issues, noting that Sanders had apologized to him after certainly one of his supporters wrote that the previous veep has a “corruption” downside.

“Sometimes campaign staff gets a little ahead of the candidate,” Biden stated, later including, “I accept his apology, and I hope we can argue on the facts.”

However he nonetheless angrily disputed that he backed chopping Social Safety.