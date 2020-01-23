January 23, 2020 | eight:47am

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mentioned he received’t be a part of a witness swap that may have him testify on the Senate impeachment trial in trade for appearances by former and present Trump administration officers.

“The reason why I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, I, this is a constitutional issue. And we’re not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater,” the previous vp instructed a crowd at a marketing campaign occasion in Iowa on Wednesday, based on the Washington Submit. “They’re trying to do that. I want no part of that.”

Biden was requested by a voter if he thought-about testifying or permitting his son, Hunter, to be a witness in return for the testimony of former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton and appearing White Home Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney at President Trump’s Senate trial.

“I’m not going to play his game,” Biden added. “The Senate job is now to try him. My job is to beat him.”

Democrats have urged senators to have Bolton testify as a result of they are saying he has first-hand data of Trump’s July telephone name with the Ukrainian president during which Trump requested him to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

Trump and his Republican allies declare Biden compelled out a Ukrainian prosecutor as a result of he was investigating a Ukrainian vitality firm that employed his son, Hunter, on its board.

The matter is on the coronary heart of the impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s main the workforce of Home Democrats presenting the case in opposition to Trump within the Senate, rejected any concept of a witness swap.

“This isn’t a fantasy football trade,” Schiff instructed reporters on Wednesday. “This isn’t, ‘We will offer you this, if you give us that’ or offer a witness irrelevant and immaterial with no relevant testimony but a witness that allows us to smear a presidential candidate if you give us a witness. That’s not a trade. Trials aren’t trades for witnesses.”

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden REUTERS

Schumer mentioned it’s not a problem.

“I think that’s off the table. First of all the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to and that trade is not on the table,” Schumer mentioned.