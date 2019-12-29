Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma, 63-28

ATLANTA — Joe Burrow turned within the best efficiency but in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a wide ranging 63-28 victory over No. four Oklahoma within the Peach Bowl semifinal sport Saturday.

The Tigers (14-Zero) headed to the nationwide championship sport towards both No. 2 Ohio State or No. Three Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a primary half for the ages.

Burrow tied the file for any faculty bowl sport along with his seven TD passes — which all got here earlier than the bands hit the sector for the halftime present at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving finish for 4 of these scoring performs, additionally tying a bowl file.

For good measure, Burrow scored an eighth TD himself on a Three-yard run within the third quarter, completely dominating his anticipated duel with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Heisman runner-up.

All that because the Tigers performed with heavy hearts. Shortly earlier than the sport, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger realized that his daughter-in-law, broadcaster Carley McCord, was amongst 5 individuals killed in a aircraft crash in Louisiana.

The small aircraft went down shortly after takeoff for what was presupposed to be a flight to Atlanta for the sport.

Ensminger had tears operating down his cheeks throughout warm-ups, however he was in his common spot excessive above the sector when the sport kicked off, calling performs together with passing sport coordinator Joe Brady.

It was an excellent, poignant efficiency within the face of such tragedy.

“He’s the MVP right now,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron mentioned of Ensminger in a halftime interview along with his workforce main 49-14.

LSU wanted solely three performs to race 42 yards for its first rating – a wonderfully thrown ball over Jefferson’s shoulder for a 19-yard TD lower than Three minutes into the sport.

Oklahoma briefly put up a struggle. Hurts’ 51-yard move to CeeDee Lamb arrange a Three-yard landing run by Kennedy Brooks that tied the rating at 7.

After that, the rout was on.

The Tigers’ potent unfold offense made this one look very like the Harlem Globetrotters carving up the Washington Generals, solely it was the Sooners taking part in the hapless sufferer. At occasions, it was exhausting to inform if Oklahoma was truly making an attempt, however that was merely a mirrored image of Burrow’s precision and the wonderful safety that gave him loads of time to throw.

Jefferson hauled in a 35-yard move for landing No. 2. Then a 42-yarder for No. Three. And, lastly, a 30-yard scoring strike that left him counting off 4 fingers for the gang — all earlier than the halfway level of the second quarter.

Terrace Marshall Jr. contributed to the onslaught with TD catches of eight and a couple of yards. Tight finish Thaddeus Moss — the son of NFL Corridor of Fame receiver Randy Moss — made his daddy proud by getting free behind the secondary, hauling in a move and shoving off a fast-closing defender to finish the 62-yard scoring play.

“What a tremendous job by everybody,” Orgeron mentioned. “One team, one heartbeat. Everybody in our organization. We got tremendous play by Joe Burrow and have a great coaching staff.”

It was a depressing finale for Hurts, who closed out a nomadic faculty profession that started with him main Alabama to a pair of nationwide championship video games earlier than dropping his beginning job to Tua Tagovailoa. After graduating, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for a one-and-done closing season that produced some dazzling numbers however ended in need of the last word aim.

Operating for his life a lot of the sport, Hurts was largely stymied on the bottom and thru the air. He ran for a pair of touchdowns however gained simply 43 yards along with his legs. He was held to 15 of 31 for 217 yards passing, giving up an excellent, leaping interception to Kary Vincent Jr. that shortly introduced the LSU offense again on the sector because the Tigers have been blowing the sport open.

“We needed to take advantage of every opportunity we had against a team like this,” Hurts mentioned. “We failed to do that.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: Enjoying for the primary time in a metropolis the place the Braves have change into infamous for his or her flops within the Main League Baseball playoffs, the Sooners turned in a well-known efficiency. They’ve made the Faculty Soccer Playoff 4 occasions within the six-year historical past of the format, however have but to win a sport. Most troubling, they have been aggressive in simply a kind of video games, an time beyond regulation loss to Georgia within the Rose Bowl two seasons in the past. That might have an effect on the way in which the choice committee views the Sooners the following time they’re within the combine — or another Massive 12 faculty, for that matter.

LSU: Whereas this sport can be remembered for the dynamic offensive exhibiting, the Tigers’ protection stored up its encouraging turnaround over the latter a part of the season. They held Oklahoma to 322 yards — far beneath its 554.2-yard common coming into the sport, which ranked second nationally behind LSU. The entrance line stored the warmth on Hurts, who was sacked twice and sometimes wound up on his bottom when he received the ball away. That bodes nicely for the Tigers heading into the nationwide championship sport, giving them one other conduit to victory even when somebody ought to work out the right way to sluggish Burrow & Co.

UP NEXT

Oklahaoma: Hurts’ profession is over after a season that assures he’ll be remembered among the many greats within the faculty’s storied historical past. That leaves an enormous gap to fill at quarterback, however freshman Spencer Rattler was one of many nation’s prime prospects popping out of highschool. He performed in three video games this season, together with a mop-up position within the closing minutes of the Peach Bowl. The transition to a pro-style quarterback will current an fascinating dynamic heading right into a 2020 season that begins Sept. 5 towards Missouri State.

LSU: The Tigers will head again to Louisiana for a de facto dwelling sport on the Superdome on Jan. 13 with the nationwide championship on the road. That mirrors their final title run through the 2007 season, once they beat Ohio State 38-24 in New Orleans for the BCS championship. “Just getting there is not our final destination,” Orgeron mentioned. “We’re looking to win it.”