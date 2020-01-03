Joe McGann reveals which other Hollyoaks character he almost played

Hollyoaks pulled off a casting coup by securing Joe McGann to play baddie Edward Hutchinson, estranged father of present legend Tony (Nick Pickard), but it surely wasn’t the primary time the veteran actor was in line for a component on the award-winning cleaning soap.

“Soaps have been on the horizon for a while and Hollyoaks saw me for the part of the mad teacher,” he says, in an unique chat with HEARALPUBLICIST, succinctly describing the function of demon head grasp Patrick Blake, ultimately performed by Jeremy Sheffield between 2012 and 2016.

Hollyoaks Later 2020: All the pieces you might want to know

Hollyoaks New 12 months trailer reveals a stabbing, a marriage and Breda’s exit

“Corrie also made noises a few years back,” he continues. “I couldn’t work out what happened there though, I think I might’ve said the wrong thing to one of the writers! And there was discussion for a while three or four years ago with Emmerdale, I got a recall but I think I ended up taking another job in the theatre instead.”

The function of the suave, narcissistic surgeon, who has a big half to play within the upcoming post-watershed particular Hollyoaks Later, could also be his first expertise of constant drama however McGann has hyperlinks to the world of cleaning soap going again a long time: “Again within the early 1980s at first of my profession I used to be very near Charlie Hardwick, who went on to play Val Pollard in Emmerdale. We did a yr on the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield collectively and shared a flat.

“We kept in touch but weren’t actually in the same room again until a few years ago when we finally got to work together again!”

McGann’s huge break was as male nanny Charlie Burrows in ITV sitcom The Higher Hand, which ran for seven profitable sequence within the 1990s. Taking part in his daughter Jo was a younger actress known as Kellie Shiny, now higher generally known as landlady of EastEnders’ iconic pub the Queen Vic…

“I am in touch with Kellie and speak to her very occasionally, we have busy lives so it’s hard to get to see each other. Now we’re both in soaps I’m sure the opportunity will turn up! I haven’t actually seen her in the flesh for something like 10 or 15 years. Nick Pickard actually went to school with her, and we have mutual friends who are on EastEnders so there are still links there.”

Appearing dynasty

McGann is the eldest of the 4 well-known performing siblings, brother to Paul (Physician Who, Withnail and I), Stephen (Name the Midwife, Emmerdale) and Mark (The Grand, John and Yoko: A Love Story). The quartet starred collectively in BBC drama The Hanging Gale in 1996 and between them have notched up quite a few stage and display screen credit for the reason that 1980s.

Refreshingly, there’s no snobbery from McGann about soaps, who’s positively effusive in regards to the style. “They are held in higher regard than they used to be,” he admits. “The angle in direction of them has achieved an entire 180. I’ve by no means understood that snobbery from a realistic perspective, it’s all work. Once I began out as a snotty-nosed Scouse child, I assumed I’d higher keep good at the whole lot as a result of if I specialise I’ll find yourself disillusioned.

“That’s why I’ve consciously stored up theatre, musicals and the whole lot else in an effort to preserve working. I see it as all a part of the identical canon. Again within the day individuals have been snobby about adverts, why be disparaging about incomes cash? That doesn’t appear proper to me.

“Playing a complete character without knowing the ultimate denouement is genuinely creative as you have to bring the audience to you, it’s a gift for an actor. You don’t have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. People are are not as dyed-in-the-wool as we think, so nothing is pre-established. Edward was brought in as a villain but sometimes he’s genuinely nice and generous – that keeps the audience guessing and brings elements of surprise. I’m loving it.”

After all it helps that McGann bears a placing resemblance to display screen son Pickard… “Oh yes,” he laughs, “Nick and I have both recognised that it’s really good casting!”

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers