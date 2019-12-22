Joe Root Admits Concern Over Illness Of Front-Line England Bowlers

England captain Joe Root admitted on Sunday that the sickness of three front-line bowlers was a priority with the beginning of a Take a look at sequence in opposition to South Africa solely 4 days away. England’s ultimate warm-up match, a non-first-class three-day fixture in opposition to South Africa A, petered out in a draw at Willowmoore Park on Sunday with the sick trio — Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach — but to bowl a ball in a match state of affairs in South Africa. James Anderson was simply England’s excellent bowler, taking three for 41 in 19 overs, as South Africa A made 325 for 5 in reply to England’s 456 for seven declared earlier than play was referred to as off in mid-afternoon.

Root stated the England administration must make some “very shrewd decisions” in finalising their bowling line-up forward of Thursday’s first Take a look at at Centurion.

“It’s going to have to be managed really well but we’re on it, trying to make sure we give them the best chance possible,” stated Root.

After lacking England’s first match and staying on the workforce lodge on the primary day of the South Africa A sport, Broad, Archer and Leach travelled to Benoni on Saturday and Sunday and spent a while practising.

“Those guys have been very frustrated,” stated Root. “They’ve trained as well as they can and over the next few days I’m sure they’ll give a very good account of themselves and make sure they do everything they can to be ready. That’s all you can ask.”

However the England captain advised they might solely be picked for the Take a look at in the event that they had been totally recovered. “It’s very rare for guys to go into a game carrying an illness. A big part of it is you don’t want to let the rest of the guys down. It’ll be a fine balance.”

Root stated England’s batting, which included tons of from Joe Denly and Ollie Pope, was a spotlight of the drawn match and an instance of how England needed to strategy batting, “in the first innings in particular”.

He stated Anderson, 37, had set an instance to youthful gamers with the way in which he had constructed up his health after being out of motion since struggling a calf harm within the first Take a look at in opposition to Australia in August.

“He hit his straps really well,” stated Root. “Jimmy is in great shape, probably as strong as I’ve seen him.”

Keegan Petersen, a late substitute within the South Africa A workforce, made 111 and shared century partnerships with Rudi Second (55) and Kyle Verreynne (74).