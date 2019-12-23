Joey Janela Answers Mark Stunt By Showing Off His Own Singing Abilities

News TV SHOWS

Marko Stunt impressed followers earlier at the moment when he uploaded a video of himself enjoying guitar and singing a tune that he wrote. Now Joey Janela is sharing his personal musical skills.

The Unhealthy Boy of AEW shared a video of himself singing away. He additionally admitted that Stunt has a one-up on him since he additionally performs guitar. Janela blames Zandig for ruining that for him.

I’m not jealous of @realmarkostunt and his singing skills I simply know I’m underrated. He clearly has a bonus as a result of he is aware of the right way to play a guitar, Zandig ruined the probabilities of me ever enjoying a guitar. Not jealous in any respect simply need to get this video on right here….

It’s fairly spectacular to understand how a lot expertise goes across the AEW locker room. Now that we find out about Joey Janela’s skills it’s arduous to not image him and Stunt in some sort of a future duet.

— Unhealthy Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 23, 2019



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

