Johanna Konta slumps to Australian Open first round defeat by Ons Jabeur 

By Mike Dickson for MailOnline

Revealed: 19:51 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:57 EST, 20 January 2020

Jo Konta’s issues when confronted with gamers who carry a field of tips to the court docket surfaced once more on Tuesday morning when she was bundled out of the Australian Open first spherical.

The British primary and twelfth seed was upset 6-Four 6-2 by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, whose various recreation denied the rusty Konta the rhythm she craves and rounded off her disappointing journey to Australia.

It didn’t assist that Konta’s serve, often a energy, was missing consistency and penetration, and she or he was repeatedly compelled onto the backfoot as she was damaged 4 instances to lose in simply 62 minutes.

The 28-year-old Briton toils through the second set of the primary spherical encounter

Britain’s finest feminine participant had her finest Grand Slam yr final season however this was a really poor begin, and barely paying homage to her quarter closing defeat at Wimbledon final summer time to Barbora Strycova, one other participant keen on utilizing dinks and angles.

After the torrential rain of Monday there have been a bumper six British gamers as a result of be in motion with Konta the primary out at 10:30am native time, the beginning time having been introduced ahead.

A lot clearer climate greeted her for what was solely the second match she has performed because the US Open. Tendinitis in her knee introduced her 2019 to a untimely shut, and she or he lasted just one match in Brisbane at first of the month earlier than withdrawing from Adelaide final week, preferring to ramp up her preparations at Melbourne Park.

Jabeur fires a forehand throughout court docket throughout her advantageous victory over the British No 1

There was due to this fact a transparent hazard that she could be considerably undercooked for her first match and she or he is, in any occasion, the form of participant who’s extra weak early on however somebody who thrives on momentum as soon as they acquired going.

Jabeur, a extremely uncommon feminine tennis export from part of the world with no historical past of manufacturing them, is ranked 78 however got here in with three wins beneath her belt final week from the WTA occasion in Hobart, so may very well be thought-about harmful.

It was not lengthy earlier than she was inflicting issues, forcing a break level within the first recreation.

Johanna Konta performs a backhand is her match in opposition to Ons Jabeur on the Australian Open

Konta missed a break level at Four-Four when she netted a sliced backhand, and was then damaged herself to fall behind.

The identical patterns, or lack of them, continued and there was no means again when she fell behind Four-1 within the second set, that means a potential fourth spherical assembly with Serena Williams is not going to occur.

It is the primary time in 5 appearances that Konta has didn’t make it previous the primary spherical.