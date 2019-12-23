John Barrowman is glad Dancing on Ice beat Strictly Come Dancing to have the first same-sex couple competing

The upcoming sequence of Dancing on Ice sees a complete load of adjustments for 2020 – however some of the essential variations for sequence 12 is the inclusion of a same-sex pairing. for the primary time.

Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins shall be partnered with long-standing Dancing on Ice skilled Matt Evers – a change Evers has wished for “years”.

And no-one could be happier concerning the introduction of a same-sex couple than new decide John Barrowman.

“First off, congratulations to Dancing on Ice and a huge round of applause to ITV for being the ones to take this step, as everyone is now trying to catch up,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“This is the first time ever that I, as an openly out and proud gay man, who’s a part of the LGBTQ community, can be part of a programme and watch this programme and see a couple that actually looks like and represents my husband and I.”

He continued: “I think it’s representative of our time in our society at the moment. Times are changing, we need to see everyone represented on the ice and I’m proud to be part of the show because of that and I’m glad we’ve done it, and that we’ve beaten other people to the post.”

Fellow judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean agreed with Barrowman, including that Watkins and Evers have a “responsibility” with their pairing.

Strictly has beforehand flirted with same-sex dances, with Graziano di Prima and Johannes Radebe turning into the primary skilled dancers to do a solo same-sex dance on the present.

The BBC are actually reportedly open to contemplating a same-sex pairing in 2020.

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series,” a BBC spokesperson stated.

“We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise.”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 5th January 2020 on ITV