John Barrowman ‘won’t personally attack anyone’ on Dancing on Ice as he replaces Jason Gardiner as a judge

It’s all change for sequence 12 of Dancing on Ice, which for the primary time sees a model new launch present, a same-sex partnership – and a model new choose.

Dancing on Ice’s resident Mr Nasty choose Jason Gardiner has bid farewell to the panel, with former contestant and I’m a Celeb runner-up John Barrowman now becoming a member of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo for the newest sequence.

Whereas Gardiner was identified for his forthright (and infrequently downright savage) commentary, famously bickering with Gemma Collins on the 2019 sequence, Barrowman has defined he shall be a unique form of choose.

“I am going to be fair, critical, but I will speak to the truth,” he informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to personally attack anybody, because that’s what judging is for me. It’s not my style and what I’m about.”

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply Barrowman shall be mushy on our 2020 line-up both.

“I am going to be critical,” he continued. “If you happen to name that nasty, then that’s as much as you. I don’t see it as nasty, I see it as truthful. If somebody is nice they’re going to get reward, but when somebody is s***, they’re going to get no reward.

“I do know what the contestants are going via, so I do know what to search for. In my profession I’ve been concerned in musical theatre and dance, so I do know what I’m speaking about.

“I’m going to try and motivate them to get better. I’m going to be qualified and I think I’m going to be pretty good.”

Though this can be his first time on the Dancing on Ice panel, the previous Physician Who star believes he’s already fitted in along with his fellow judges.

“Ashley and I have had a really good laugh as we have had a really naughty sense of humour,” he stated.

“Jayne and I, we’re sitting right next to each other, we’re probably going to keep making each other laugh. Chris is the one who will be keeping us all in line. It’s a new launch and new beginning for the family. It’s like they’ve invited their naughty brother into the mix!”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 5th January on ITV