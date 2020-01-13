John Bercow expensed £1,000 taxi to Nottingham in final months as Speaker

John Bercow took a £1,000 taxi from Westminster to Nottingham and again throughout a spending spree in his previous few months as Speaker.

Mr Bercow made the journey to ship a speech at Nottingham Trent College about how Parliament ought to reply to the ‘anti-politics age’.

Aides stated he was suggested to take a taxi resulting from ‘heightened safety considerations’. However critics stated Mr Bercow’s prices defied ‘frequent sense’.

Particulars of the Speaker’s official bills obtained by MailOnline underneath FOI guidelines present ‘farewell tour’ of journeys by Mr Bercow included a £7,000 go to to the US in Could – the place he gave a speech insisting MPs might nonetheless block No Deal Brexit.

Some £1,400 went on a single dinner with fellow presiding officers from Wales, Scotland and Northern Eire.

He additionally splurged greater than £12,000 on retirement events for 4 senior Commons workers who had labored with him.

Particulars obtained by MailOnline underneath FOI guidelines present official spending by John Bercow (pictured delivering his different Christmas message) throughout his closing months as Speaker

Mr Bercow lastly ended left Parliament on October 31 final yr after a controversial decade within the chair

Mr Bercow billed the general public purse for a part of his journey to the Edinburgh pageant, the place he was showing at a fringe occasion.

The lavish spending final yr, earlier than he stepped down, was revealed in materials disclosed by the Commons authorities underneath freedom of data guidelines.

Mr Bercow lastly ended left Parliament on October 31 final yr after a controversial decade within the chair – and has since launched what’s considered a profitable profession on the after-dinner talking circuit.

John Bercow’s prices in his final yr as Speaker Dinner with ‘Quadrilateral’ of UK presiding officers – £1,406 Drinks invoice for MPs who assist out with overseeing Parliamentary debates – £234 ‘Retirement’ celebration for Speaker’s Chaplain Rose Hudson-Wilkin – £three,168 Return taxi journey from Westminster to Nottingham for speech – £1,003 Flights to the US for a go to to to Washington, Virginia and Boston for Mr Bercow and an aide – £6.800 Heathrow Specific tickets to get to the Edinburgh Pageant for an interview – £74 Sky subscription for Speaker’s Home – as much as £118 a month

When he took on the Speakership in June 2009, he pledged that he would solely serve 9 years.

Nonetheless, Mr Bercow then insisted he would keep on to supervise the Brexit course of – regardless of fury from ministers and Tory MPs that he was biased in the direction of Remainers.

In January, the Speaker used his official bills to fund a £563.48 lunch for his presiding officer counterparts from Scotland, Wales and Northern Eire.

A dinner for the group’s common assembly – often called the ‘Quadrilateral’ got here in at an eye-watering £1,406.

Additionally in January, Mr Bercow used his official account to settle a £234 drinks invoice at a reception for the Panel of Chairs – MPs who assist him out with overseeing Parliamentary debates.

A Commons spokeswoman stated: ‘Consistent with lengthy established apply, the Speaker’s Workplace funds the drinks and the pre-dinner reception for the Panel of Chairs dinner.’

A retirement celebration for the Commons ‘Invites Secretary’ in February was £2,376, and in March, £three,187 went on an equal occasion for the Clerk of the Home, David Natzler.

In Could the Speaker’s official account spent £three,696 on giving the Principal Clerk of the Desk Workplace a send-off.

And simply days earlier than Mr Bercow himself stood down, there was an bill of £three,168 for a ‘retirement’ celebration for his shut ally, Speaker’s Chaplain Rose Hudson-Wilkin – though she has been appointed Bishop of Dover quite than retiring.

A Commons spokeswoman stated: ‘The Speaker’s Workplace has funded retirement receptions for senior workers many instances previously.’

Mr Bercow went to Nottingham Trent College to offer a speech to the Political Research Affiliation in April, because the Brexit wrangling raged within the Commons.

An off-peak return prepare ticket from London to town prices round £67.

Nonetheless, the Speaker opted to take a taxi there and again, with the fare together with VAT coming in at £1,003.50, in accordance with his workplace.

Mr Bercow and spouse Sally (pictured collectively in September) lived with their kids within the Speaker’s Home residence at Parliament

A Commons spokeswoman stated: ‘Attributable to heightened safety considerations for the protection of MPs, Mr Bercow was suggested it was safer for him to journey to the College of Nottingham by taxi, quite than by prepare.’

A rental automobile in a single day sometimes prices as much as £200.

Mr Bercow reduce dramatically on his use of chauffeur-driven automobiles after it emerged in 2015 journey to a convention simply zero.7 miles from the Commons price the taxpayer £172.

Flights to the US for a go to to to Washington, Virginia and Boston in Could have been £6.800 for Mr Bercow and an aide.

Return Heathrow Specific tickets have been £148, and two lodge rooms in Washington left a invoice for £356.

In accordance with the MPs’ register of pursuits, a £554 helicopter journey different lodge lodging and meals value £287 have been lined by donors within the US.

Mr Bercow returned to the US for one more official go to in September, however no particulars of prices seem on the FOI disclosure.

There was a £2,600 invoice for a visit to Brest in France in September for a G7 Speaker’s Convention – together with greater than £1,400 on lodge rooms for Mr Bercow and an aide for 2 nights.

Mr Bercow expensed £74 on Heathrow Specific tickets to get to the Edinburgh Pageant in August, the place he gave an interview at a fringe occasion that was billed as specializing in his ‘turbulent decade in British political life (not least Brexit)’.

In accordance with the MPs’ register, Saltn’Sauce productions picked up a £1,170.73 tab for his lodge lodging, journey and hospitality.

The Commons spokeswoman stated: ‘Mr Bercow was invited to offer a speech about his position as Speaker and the work of Parliament.

‘It’s regular apply for the workplace to cowl the Speaker’s transport prices to and from an airport.’

The FOI disclosure additionally confirms that Arsenal and tennis-mad Mr Bercow stored claiming as much as £118.50 for a Sky subscription – together with the sports activities package deal – at his opulent grace-and-favour residence at Parliament.

The Commons spokeswoman stated: ‘On turning into Speaker, Mr Bercow inherited two Sky subscriptions for the Speaker’s Residence each of which have been paid for by the Home. Mr Bercow made the choice to retain one subscription.’

James Roberts, Political Director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, stated: ‘Frittering taxpayers’ funds on his farewell tour is a tragic finish for a Speaker who got here in committing to scrub up parliamentary bills.

‘Like so many public officers, a typical sense strategy to conserving down journey prices and leisure bills grew to become a tall order for this spendthrift former Speaker.’