John Bercow makes speech in Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message

By Daniel Martin Coverage Editor For The Each day Mail

Printed: 19:01 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:16 EST, 22 December 2019

John Bercow will use Channel four’s different Christmas message to say that ‘democracy has come in for a pounding’ and name for ‘personal courtesy’.

The previous Commons Speaker, who stepped down in October after 10 years within the position, follows within the footsteps of Danny Dyer, Sharon Osbourne, whistleblower Edward Snowden and the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox within the TV slot.

A fixture on Channel four since 1993, it’s seen as a rival to the Queen’s personal festive broadcast.

The previous Commons Speaker speaks from a classroom at his kids’s state secondary college within the Channel four different Christmas message

Mr Bercow, 56, who confronted accusations of anti-Brexit bias throughout his time within the Speaker’s chair, will say that ‘of late, democracy has come in for a pounding’.

Talking from a classroom at his kids’s state secondary college, he says: ‘I passionately support parliamentary democracy. For all the criticism and abuse lobbed at MPs, I’m nonetheless a cheerleader for them.’

He requires the nation to ‘take inspiration from young people’ and ‘try to re-establish a civility of discourse’.

‘It would be good for Parliament, for democracy and for our own mental health,’ he says.

Mr Bercow, 56, confronted accusations of anti-Brexit bias throughout his time within the Speaker’s chair

‘This Christmas, I urge that political difference, personal courtesy should become our guiding lights in 2020, in the Commons, in our workplaces and in our homes.’

The Different Christmas Message can be broadcast on Christmas Day at 2.25pm, simply earlier than the Queen’s Christmas Broadcast begins at 3pm on BBC One.

Mr Bercow took the Speaker’s chair in June 2009, promising to serve “no more than nine years in total”.

He deserted that dedication forward of the 2017 snap election, however allegations of bullying by former members of his workers, which he denied, led to recent requires him to give up.

Mr Bercow, who regularly needed to increase his voice in his former position, says “democracy shouldn’t be about decibel levels”.

An “opinion is no more valid because it is expressed more loudly, repeatedly or abusively”, he says.

And he provides: “There are people who cannot entertain the idea that anyone can honourably hold an opinion which differs from their own.”

Members of the UK Youth Parliament “respected one another and behaved better than many political campaigners two, three and four times their age”, he says.

Mr Bercow, who has been changed as Speaker by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, additionally raises issues that social media can “amplify hatred, racism, misogyny and abuse”.