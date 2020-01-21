John Bercow may have to join Labour Party if he wants to be a Lord

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent and James Gant For Mailonline

John Bercow could have to affix the Labour Get together if he needs a peerage after Downing Avenue hinted it can block makes an attempt to put in the ex-Speaker within the Home of Lords.

Jeremy Corbyn is claimed to have put ahead the previous Commons custodian for a seat within the higher chamber, in addition to a few of his closest left-wing cronies.

It got here after Boris Johnson refused to raise Mr Bercow – as is customary for a former Speaker – a transfer seen as a rebuke for his efforts to stall Brexit final 12 months.

No 10 instructed it could block any new try to position the outspoken former MP within the Lords, and claimed Mr Corbyn might solely nominate folks from his personal get together.

Mr Johnson’s Official Spokesman informed reporters yesterday: ‘It’s a long-standing conference that leaders of the opposition can nominate folks representing their get together for peerages.’

Mr Bercow might additionally put himself ahead to the Home of Lords Appointments Fee, however the PM might nonetheless shoot this down.

Mr Bercow grew to become Tory MP for Buckingham in 1997 and represented the seat till the December election.

In his decade as Speaker he was formally an unbiased and formally impartial.

However he was accused of repeatedly twisting parliamentary process to assist Remainers thwart the federal government.

Mr Bercow was additionally embroiled in rows over bullying allegations – which he flatly denied – and his lavish bills.

In accordance with the Sunday Occasions, Mr Corbyn – who praised Mr Bercow’s dealing with of Brexit – has now nominated Mr Bercow for a peerage.

He’s additionally stated to have put ahead former Labour deputy chief Tom Watson, with whom he had an typically tense working relationship.

And Mr Corbyn’s former key aide and chief of employees Karie Murphy might additionally get a coveted seat within the Higher Chamber.

Labour refused to touch upon any of the claims.

The trio reportedly seem on an eight-strong record of dissolution honours nominations put ahead by the Labour chief, who will give up his publish in April after main the get together to 2 successive common election defeats.

Vetting is predicted to start on the nominations quickly.