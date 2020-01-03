January three, 2020 | 7:28am

President Trump’s former hawkish nationwide safety adviser John Bolton on Friday cheered the US airstrike that killed the pinnacle of Iran’s elite Quds Power.

“Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide,” Bolton mentioned in a tweet.

“Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran,” he added.

Iran’s supreme chief vowed “harsh retaliation” for the airstrike close to Baghdad’s airport that killed Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s interventions throughout the Center East.

The assault, which was authorized by President Trump, killed a complete of seven folks, together with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias working in Iraq.