January 1, 2020 | 11:28am

Former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton stated the US ought to cancel navy workout routines with South Korea and maintain hearings to find out US troop readiness on the Korean peninsula following Kim Jong Un’s remarks that he now not has to abide by a ban on testing nuclear weapons.

“How to respond to Kim Jong Un’s threatening New Year’s remarks? The U.S. should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises in South Korea,” Bolton, who’s been extremely important of President Trump’s dealing with of Kim’s nuclear ambitions, wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Hold Congressional hearings on whether US troops are truly ready to ‘fight tonight.’” he added, referring to the motto of the US navy in South Korea.

Kim, talking at a Staff’ Get together assembly, stated North Korea is now not sure by a self-imposed ban on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and introduced that his regime would unveil a “new strategic weapon” quickly.

He accused the US of constructing “gangster-like demands” and conducting a “hostile policy” by persevering with to take part in joint operations with South Korea’s navy.

Trump, talking Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, stated he believes Kim will preserve to the settlement the 2 leaders signed through the June 2018 summit in Singapore to not take a look at weapons.

“But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement, talking about denuclearization. And that was signed. Number-one sentence: denuclearization. That was done in Singapore. And I think he’s a man of his word. So we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of his word,” Trump informed reporters earlier than attending a New 12 months’s Eve celebration.

Pyongyang hasn’t examined a long-range missile or carried out a nuclear take a look at in additional than two years, even because it continued to launch short-range rockets.

Just lately, North Korea warned the US that it might ship a “Christmas gift.”

Bolton, in an interview with Axios final month, blasted Trump’s coverage on North Korea as “more rhetorical” than actual.

“We’re now nearly three years into the administration with no visible progress toward getting North Korea to make the strategic decision to stop pursuing deliverable nuclear weapons,” he stated.

Bolton left the White Home in September after butting heads with Trump over his international coverage choices in North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan.