John Boyega tangles with Star Wars fans over ‘sexist’ Instagram comments about Finn and Rey

WARNING: MAJOR STAR WARS SPOILERS AHEAD

John Boyega tangled the Star Wars followers Wednesday over a comment he made concerning the Finn and Rey characters on social media some discovered to be misogynistic and sexist.

The 27-year-old actor was in sizzling water with Star Wars devoted over an Instagram reply to a submit that learn, ‘my boy after realizing Kylo died so he can date Rey.’

The reference was to a plot level within the newest movie by which Finn’s was shunned in his pursuit of Rey (Daisy Ridley), who’s as a substitute drawn to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Boyega, who’s performed Finn in The Power Awakens, The Final Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, stated in response, ‘It is not about who she kisses however who finally lays the pipe. You’re a genius.’

Many followers took to social media to criticize the London native about his phrases and innuendo, claiming undertones of sexism and misogyny in his phrases.

Boyega was fast to defend himself, with the prevailing sentiment being that he is talking about fictional characters who’re consenting adults.

One fan wrote to Boyega, ‘Bro [you’re extremely] disgusting and gross additionally f***ing disrespectful…you can’t be this jealous of adam driver dude … as a black girl im f***ing ashamed that somebody such as you represented us in star wars.

Boyega replied: ‘You clearly don’t know the [difference] between a fictional world and actuality.’

When one fan requested him, ‘Do you continue to have a crush on Daisy then?’ he replied, ‘Star Wars is a film not a documentary.’

In response to a different fan, he stated, ‘Two consenting adults can lay down regardless of the hell they need ya delicate!

Boyega in all did not appear too fired up about concerning the flak he took over the comment, as he posted a GIF of the Joker celebrating, proudly owning the controversy.

The upbeat star wished followers a contented new yr as 2019 drew to an in depth.

‘We did good SW followers! Now onwards to 2020!’ he stated. ‘Job completed ! Right here’s to 2020! Love you all!’

It was one other robust yr for the actor, who appeared within the blockbuster anthology, which has taken greater than $761 million in on the field workplace worldwide, with $377 million in home revenues.

He slated to seem within the 2020 crime drama Bare Singularity alongside Olivia Cooke and Invoice Skarsgard, in addition to the miniseries Small Axe.

