John Cena Discusses Coaching & Mentoring Current WWE Superstars

John Cena has one massive film popping out after one other. He discovered lots as a WWE Superstars and nonetheless has lots to present. Now he should work out a means to assist others whereas persevering with on his present profession trajectory.

Collider not too long ago spoke to John Cena about his present profession place. He can’t wrestle a lot in WWE anymore as a consequence of his exterior commitments. That received’t preserve him from influencing Superstars when he can. Cena revealed that he’s even mentioned teaching or mentoring a Famous person or two.

“That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I’m at peace with where it’s at. I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

Any present WWE Famous person can be fortunate to have somebody like John Cena that they’ll name for recommendation. Cena has skilled lots in professional wrestling and leisure so he may present some nice tutelage particularly if that Famous person desires to ultimately get away of WWE and go mainstream.