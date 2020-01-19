John Cena Getting Dr. Of Thuganomics Funko Pop Vinyl

John Cena entered into the WWE Universe exhibiting Ruthless Aggression. His Dr. Of Thuganomics character was a fan favourite as he spit insulting rhymes at his opponents. Now followers can personal a chunk of his historical past in Pop kind.

Funko has launched a number of particular WWE Pop Vinyl figures up to now. They even made a clear John Cena as a result of you’ll be able to’t see him. Now they’re dipping into the previous a bit.

The brand new line of WWE Funko Pop Vinyl figures will embrace a Dr. Of Thuganomics John Cena. These are at present obtainable for pre-order with a February 23rd launch date on Amazon.

You possibly can try a picture under exhibiting off the brand new design.