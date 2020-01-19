News TV SHOWS

John Cena Getting Dr. Of Thuganomics Funko Pop Vinyl

January 20, 2020
John Cena entered into the WWE Universe exhibiting Ruthless Aggression. His Dr. Of Thuganomics character was a fan favourite as he spit insulting rhymes at his opponents. Now followers can personal a chunk of his historical past in Pop kind.

Funko has launched a number of particular WWE Pop Vinyl figures up to now. They even made a clear John Cena as a result of you’ll be able to’t see him. Now they’re dipping into the previous a bit.

The brand new line of WWE Funko Pop Vinyl figures will embrace a Dr. Of Thuganomics John Cena. These are at present obtainable for pre-order with a February 23rd launch date on Amazon.

You possibly can try a picture under exhibiting off the brand new design.



