John Cena Jokes About Justin Bieber Unicycle Fall Meme

Justin Bieber is again with a brand new single known as “Yummy” and John Cena is seemingly a fan. Bieber posted a meme displaying a Photoshopped fall made to look like a WWE spot. This additionally caught Cena’s consideration.

John Cena noticed that Justin Bieber posted a photograph on social media that confirmed the singer falling from a latest unicycle accident. This fall was edited to make it appear as if he was leaping onto John Cena in a prime rope dive within the ring.

It didn’t take Cena lengthy to determine an awesome reply to play together with this put up from Justin Bieber.

There’s a lesson to be realized in each failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson right here could also be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the brand new single! @JustinBieber



John Cena has plenty of mates within the sports activities and leisure world. His objective is to bridge each of these worlds even additional. Justin Bieber was really in talks at one level in 2014 to do one thing at SummerSlam. After the unicycle accident a minimum of we all know Biebs can take a bump.