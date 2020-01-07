John Cena Not Shutting Off WWE WrestleMania Opportunity

John Cena doesn’t carry out for WWE should anymore. 2019 was the primary 12 months in a really, very very long time that Cena didn’t compete in a single WWE pay-per-view. Will he carry out in 2020?

Though Cena did drop by WrestleMania 35 because the Physician Of Thuganomics that didn’t depend as a match. Whereas talking to The Belfast Telegraph, Cena defined that his intentions are to merge film conversations with ones about WrestleMania. He additionally isn’t ruling out an look at this 12 months’s present of reveals.

“I can’t perform as much as the current ones because I’m a little bit older, and I have these cool opportunities to do other stuff, but in doing other stuff, I’m not saying that world is shut off. I’m trying to bring this world with me, so we can all be involved in a movie conversation or a WrestleMania conversation.”



These “cool opportunities” that John Cena speaks of additionally embrace clauses in his contract which doubtless prohibits him from taking pointless dangers. That in all probability consists of mountaineering, sky diving, wrestling amongst different harmful actions.

Cena reportedly desires extra of a “substantial” position at WrestleMania 36. We’ll simply must see what his schedule permits.