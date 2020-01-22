John Cena On Accidentally Showing His Junk To WWE Universe After Wardrobe Malfunction

John Cena’s moveset is simply as well-known as his look. The denim jean shorts and sneakers made him stand out because the Dr. Of Thuganomics and the jorts didn’t go away.

Cena just lately appeared on the Late, Late Present with James Corden the place he defined why denim shorts have been his apparel of selection for years. Apparently when he went with cargo shorts he would have points with blowing out the crotch and exposing his junk to the WWE Universe.

“Tough to do that in your underwear, tough to do that. So I also wore sneakers while most guys wear calf-high or knee-high leather boots. I’m pretty much in street clothes, I chose denim because you don’t blow the crotch out of denim. I tried cargo pants and in front of the world a few times.” “Here I am trying to put my life on the line with a superstar that I’m trying to have a match with and everybody’s just looking at my dick. Denim is a safe play. They’re back in, so I kind of stood the test of time!”

John Cena reportedly desires a considerable function at WrestleMania this 12 months. The Royal Rumble is arising on Sunday in order that looks like a logical time for him to reappear. We’ll have to attend and see if Cena and his jorts make an look in Houston, however he’s actually already created quite a lot of recollections in his distinctive ring apparel.

