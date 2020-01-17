John Cena On Failing To Split Time Between Hollywood & WWE

John Cena shouldn’t be in a position to wrestle in WWE a lot anymore because of Hollywood. 2019 was the primary yr in perpetually that Massive Match John didn’t compete on a WWE pay-per-view. That is one thing John Cena definitely realizes, however he can’t make each professions work on the similar time.

Collider lately spoke to John Cena about his present Hollywood profession. He admitted that there was a time when he tried to work on films and be a WWE Celebrity. That couldn’t occur as a result of his coronary heart wasn’t totally in both ardour.

“[T]he pay-per-views are so often and the engine never stops. It’s a demanding profession. It really is a demanding profession. I think once you’re there, you know the investment it takes to be there. Plus, I’m also really super passionate about this and it takes all of your heart and soul to be successful in that arena. It takes all of your heart and soul to be successful in this room.” “I tried to split them before in 2004, ‘05, ‘06 when I did all those movies for WWE. The movie thing failed because my heart wasn’t in that. Now my heart is in this. I have to enjoy this and not long to be someplace else, not have that fear of missing out. As much as most of the people who tell me that I suck at the top of their lungs are like, “Man, you got to come back.” I’m invested on this and I actually am having fun with the journey.”

John Cena reportedly needs a “substantial” function at WrestleMania this yr. We’ll should see if he can work it out in his busy schedule.

Cena is making some huge cash in Hollywood and tons of individuals depend on him to be wholesome to allow them to movie the flicks that he stars in. Maybe he’ll be capable to cut up his time sooner or later, however Cena additionally is aware of that he should be capable to focus totally on one thing for it to be successful.