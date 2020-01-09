John Cena Talks Complex Relationship With Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon runs WWE below his mighty will which is an organization that John Cena helped carry for over a decade. The 2 have a really complicated relationship that goes far past boss and impartial contractor.

Whereas chatting with Jimmy Kimmel Dwell, John Cena admitted that Vince McMahon is his boss. He additionally defined the entire different issues that he means to Cena together with father and pal.

“He is so much more than that to me. He is a friend, a father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource. He’s filled with wisdom, but above all else, yes, I still think of him as my boss.” “He’s also had a tremendous affect on my life. I mean, that’s a couch session for you and I, I’m probably going to have to pay you a therapist fee for that,” Cena joked. “But he’s really had a tremendous impact on my life.”

Vince McMahon clearly enjoys all the things that John Cena has been in a position to do for him. Now with WrestleMania 36 arising and Cena reportedly wanting extra of a considerable position on the present of exhibits we’ll simply need to see how a lot time Cena can dedicate to a WWE return.

