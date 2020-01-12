John Lewis becomes first High Street store to open make-up counter for men

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

John Lewis has change into the primary excessive avenue retailer to have opened a make-up counter for males.

Conflict Paint For Males is backed by buyers from Dragons’ Den and was based by Daniel Gray who wished to make males really feel snug utilizing make-up.

John Lewis now shares the corporate’s basis, bronzer, concealer and a spread of brushes within the menswear part of its flagship retailer in Oxford Road in London.

Though the Oxford Road retailer is supposed to be a ‘pop-up’, there may be potential for the chain to increase the stall to different branches if the demand is excessive sufficient.

Mr Gray informed the Sunday Occasions: ‘The uptake has been wonderful.’

He launched the corporate in November 2018 and was given a £70,000 funding from Peter Jones and Tej Lalvani after showing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den final yr.

Though the Oxford Road retailer is supposed to be a ‘pop-up’, there may be potential for the chain to increase the stall to different branches if the demand is excessive sufficient. Pictured is the counter at Oxford Road

Daniel’s goal with Conflict Paint is to normalise males sporting make-up and problem the stereotype. Pictured left with no make-up and proper sporting Conflict Paint concealer

The highest vendor is an £18 pot of concealer which can be utilized to cowl up spots and blemishes or darkish under-eye circles.

Mr Gray, 34, from Beaconsfield, left college at 16 after attaining six GCSEs and dreamed of beginning up his personal make-up model designed for males.

The launch for Conflict Paint took round 15 months of planning. Pictured: the model’s concealer

This grew to become a actuality final yr when, after re-mortgaging his home and injecting his life financial savings of £50,000, he launched Conflict Paint.

Daniel mentioned his aspiration is to ‘normalise’ make-up for males, together with his gentle, weightloss merchandise meant to assist wearers really feel assured of their pores and skin.

‘I need to break down stereotypes by making a male particular model that, in flip, makes make-up gender impartial somewhat than a product,’ he mentioned.

‘There’s a enormous viewers on the market of males who would probably strive make-up, however would by no means use, and undoubtedly not buy, a product that has been focused at ladies.

‘At Conflict Paint we simply need there to be an choice so males could make up their very own thoughts if its for them. In flip it will break down any stereotype that surrounds males’s make-up.’

Daniel informed how he was picked on for his protruding ears from the age of 12, and it continued relentlessly for 2 years.

‘My ears that caught out at proper angles to my head,’ he defined. ‘Youngsters would tease me by pulling on their very own ears and singing the music “I Believe I Can Fly” by R Kelly whereas flapping their ears. Till at the present time I’m nonetheless not in a position to take heed to any music by R Kelly.

‘The affect was huge. By the point I moved to secondary college aged 12 I had already had a process to pin my ears again, after which I used to be a part of the ‘in crowd’ attributable to being sporty and captain of the varsity soccer group.’

Regardless of him not being teased for his appears, Daniel mentioned he remained extremely self-conscious and went on to have a hair transplant on the age of 30 after changing into obsessive over his hair line.

Daniel developed physique dismorphic dysfunction after being bullied for his ears at major college (pictured)

‘Bullying is 100 per cent the explanation that I undergo with physique dysmorphic dysfunction (BDD),’ he mentioned.

‘Earlier than I used to be bullied I by no means thought something of my ears or any of my options. The primary day that it was talked about to me was the day my life modified.

‘I went from not having a care on the planet to pondering that I used to be unusual and that my ears caught out. Because the years glided by, the anxiousness and obsessive behaviour grew to become higher and higher till I could not deal with it anymore.

‘BDD has impacted each single a part of my life, there may be nothing that it hasn’t affected.’

In his teenagers, Daniel started utilizing his sister’s cosmetics to cowl teenage pimples, and described the arrogance it gave him as ‘life-changing’.