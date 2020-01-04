John Morrison Returns To WWE SmackDown

John Morrison’s return to WWE has been reasonably fascinating. They confirmed the information on WWE Backstage after which his first look was on WWE The Bump. Now he’s again on SmackDown.

Click on right here for our full WWE SmackDown outcomes.

The Miz is having a reasonably robust time. He has been coping with quite a bit after The Fiend invaded his daughter’s room and left a creepy doll. He misplaced it on SmackDown and pulled a little bit of a heel activate The New Day.

In a while, when Cathy Kelley tried to get a phrase with The Miz, John Morrison answered the door. He mentioned The Miz doesn’t wish to speak proper now. It wasn’t probably the most glamorous return, however it counts.