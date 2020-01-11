John Morrison Says WWE Return Felt Like Coming Home

John Morrison stepped foot inside a WWE ring for the primary time in years on Friday Evening SmackDown. He’s again and already set for a match subsequent week in opposition to Large E. After such a very long time away from the corporate The Guru Of Greatness isn’t losing any time getting again into the swing of issues.

Morrison has aligned himself with The Miz as soon as once more. The A-Lister admitted that “I can’t believe he is back” as a result of Morrison is a large benefit for him as a associate. They in contrast abs earlier than Morrison spoke about his return to WWE.

“Eight years, I mean this has gotta be the best day in eight years that they’ve ever had – haha just kidding — honestly, the best I’ve ever had. I’m joking around a lot, but honestly it touches your heart to be out there under the lights to be with The Miz, with Mike — to be out there with everybody. It’s cliche to say ‘home,’ but it feels like home.”

John Morrison inked a five-year cope with WWE. Which means his homecoming is simply starting. Let’s see what the corporate has in retailer for him subsequent, however he’s definitely pleased about how issues are going to date.

