John Morrison Special Coming To WWE Network

John Morrison re-signed with WWE after being gone for eight years. When The Guru Of Greatness returned the cameras had been on him from the start.

WWE has introduced that “WWE Chronicle” will function John Morrison. The particular is about to air following the WWE Royal Rumble on January 26th.

Morrison talked about on Friday Evening SmackDown that cameras had been following him. It seems we’ll see that footage very quickly.

The Miz and John Morrison are actually teamed up in a feud with The New Day. Morrison’s first match with be this Friday on SmackDown in opposition to Large E.