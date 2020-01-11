John Morrison’s WWE Return Match Booked For SmackDown Next Week

John Morrison returned to WWE with out a lot spectacle or shock. He revealed throughout Miz TV that he was supposed to come back again on the Royal Rumble, however he returned early to assist out The Miz. Now he has a match arrange for subsequent week.

It was revealed on WWE Friday Evening SmackDown that John Morrison will face Huge E subsequent week in singles motion. Kofi Kingston and The Miz had been pictured as showing of their respective companion’s corners.

We’ll must see the place this rivalry leads. It may very effectively have SmackDown Tag Workforce Title implications finally.