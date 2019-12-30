John Terry’s father arrested and held for 14 hours after ‘late-night row with his girlfriend’

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

John Terry’s father was arrested by police and held for 14 hours after a late-night row along with his girlfriend which left her with a lower to her finger.

Ted Terry, 65, was accused of attacking his companion on the couple’s house in Chafford Hundred close to Grays, Essex, on Saturday night time.

Evelyn Minkey, 42, is assumed to have fled out to the road following the incident simply earlier than 11pm to ask the neighbours to cellphone the police.

Ted Terry, 65, was arrested by police and held for 14 hours after a late-night row along with his girlfriend Evelyn Minkey, 42, (pictured collectively in 2016)

Greater than a dozen officers arrived on the scene a short while later to arrest Terry, who was shirtless, and escort him to the police station.

He was held for 14 hours after Ms Minkey sustained a lower to her finger.

However he was later launched with out cost and pushed again to the pair’s £380,000 house by two cops.

Ms Minkey (left in 2016) is assumed to have fled out to the road following the incident to ask neighbours to cellphone the police. Officers arrived a short while later to arrest Terry (proper in 2014) and escort him to the police station

One neighbour who witnessed the occasions mentioned: ‘[Ms Minkey] began screaming, “he’s a psycho” and “get him away from me”.

‘There was a lot of screaming and shouting and he or she was telling individuals to name the police, which somebody did,’ in response to The Solar.

It’s not but identified if Ms Minkey, who’s a mother-of-three, made an announcement in opposition to him.

Nonetheless, the pair have been noticed simply hours after his return to the household house collectively at a Sainsbury’s grocery store.

Ted Terry (pictured alongside his soccer star son) has convictions for frequent assault, cocaine dealing and racially aggravated public dysfunction

Ted Terry and Evelyn Minkey had beforehand been neighbours. They lived just some homes away from eachother when Terry was nonetheless along with his spouse, John Terry’s mom, Sue, now 60 (pictured collectively in 2010)

Ted Terry and Evelyn Minkey had beforehand been neighbours.

They lived just some homes away from one another when Terry was nonetheless along with his spouse, John Terry’s mom, Sue, now 60.

However the pair separated and Terry struck up a relationship with Ms Minkey.

Terry has convictions for frequent assault, cocaine dealing and racially aggravated public dysfunction.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers arrested a person following a domestic-related incident however launched him with out cost as a result of inadequate proof.