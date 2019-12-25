News TV SHOWS

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Visit Famous Christmas Movie Landmark

December 25, 2019
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are in a position to do loads of issues that carry out the youngsters in them. Since they don’t have youngsters of their very own loads of power goes into Johnny and LeRae’s love of getting a superb time. Christmas isn’t any totally different.

The Wrestling Household lately visited a really well-known landmark for followers of flicks and Christmas throughout. They visited A Christmas Story home and museum.

It looks as if Johnny and Candice Wrestling have made this a yearly custom. They didn’t break it this 12 months both.

Mockingly, AEW Dynamite received’t be on this week as a result of TNT is airing a 24 hour marathon of A Christmas Story. That had nothing to do with their resolution to go to this vacation landmark, but it surely’s nonetheless attention-grabbing how issues like that line up at instances.



