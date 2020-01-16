Johnny Gargano Looks Ahead To His In-Ring Return

It’s been some time since we’ve seen Johnny Gargano on WWE tv, and now, as we look forward to Royal Rumble weekend and past, it’s time to start out speaking in regards to the former NXT Champion and what he’s going to be bringing to the desk upon his return to motion.

Johnny Wrestling has been formally booked in two fairly thrilling matches within the type of a tag bout at Worlds Collide the place he’ll be reuniting with Tommaso Ciampa, and a singles match at TakeOver: Portland by which he’ll try to lastly settle his ongoing feud with Finn Balor.

Earlier than all of that, although, Gargano was blissful to take a step again and have a look at his upcoming schedule from a much less critical perspective.

Followers have lengthy since puzzled whether or not or not it was only a matter of time earlier than Gargano received the decision as much as the primary roster by both RAW or SmackDown. Now, although, it’s beginning to appear as if NXT will proceed to be his dwelling for a very long time to return.

We’ve heard lots of people recommend that NXT is the official third model at this stage, and after their gorgeous efficiency at Survivor Sequence just a few months again, it’s onerous to disclaim that.

We’re undecided which of the 2 above matches we’re extra excited for as they each have a substantial amount of potential, so for now, we’re simply going to sit down again and benefit from the return of a man who is well the most effective staff of his technology.