Johnny Gargano Surprises Young Fan In ICU

Johnny Gargano has a number of followers, however one very particular younger fan named Jessie not too long ago acquired an ideal shock.

Jessie is sick and within the ICU. Her nurse reached out to Johnny Wrestling and instructed him Jessie’s story. Gargano recorded a video for her and had WWE’s merch group ship her a care package deal.

Johnny Gargano didn’t put this data on the market. Then he noticed native FOX Information station and WWE shared it. So, he wished to present his tackle this story.

Now that @fox6now, @childrenswi, @WWE and Jessie’s household have talked about it.. I can share this. I posted this story over on Instagram.. however I consider there’s a message in right here that we are able to all profit from. I’m blessed to be ready the place I can brighten somebody’s day with a small gesture.. I noticed Jessie’s story and a video of her holding my motion determine and wished to do no matter I may to make that little lady smile. Thank YOU for letting me be part of your life, Jessie.

You possibly can try Gargano’s story beneath in addition to Jessie’s response to his video. Johnny Gargano actually sees himself as a really fortunate man from Cleveland.