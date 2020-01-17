Johnny Marr And Hans Zimmer Will Score New James Bond Movie No Time To Die

The producers of the brand new James Bond movie No Time To Die are locking down some intriguing names to deal with the music for the venture. Earlier this week Billie Eilish confirmed she and her brother Finneas are recording the film’s title theme, making 18 – year-old Eilish the youngest performer to ever sing a Bond theme. And now NME reviews that No Time To Die – to be directed by True Detective season 1 visionary Cary Fukunaga – might be scored by Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Zimmer, the Hollywood legend who received an Oscar for his The Lion King rating in 1995, has maintained an extended working relationship with Marr, the previous Smiths guitarist. They labored collectively to attain Inception and The Wonderful Spider-Man and have carried out collectively on stage many instances. Now the shut associates have joined forces for Daniel Craig’s fourth movie within the position of Bond, James Bond.

No Time To Die is out four/2 within the UK and four / 10 within the US. Now I would like Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr to make music collectively, or at the least I would like Eilish to cowl a Smiths music.