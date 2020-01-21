Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed – 2020-22 application in second week of February

Joint Entrance Examination B.Ed- 2020 – The applying course of for can start within the second week of February. Preparations have been began at Lucknow College degree. Please inform that this time the federal government has given the accountability of conducting examination to Lucknow College.

It’s anticipated that 15 particulars of the variety of seats, seats and costs charged within the BEd faculties throughout the state can be launched as quickly as the appliance course of begins by February.