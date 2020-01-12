Joker costume could be coming to Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

We’re nearing the discharge of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore the improved Wii U port of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE for the Nintendo Swap. The sport is scheduled to be launched worldwide subsequent Friday and eagle-eyed Amazon Japan customers have noticed a Joker costume on the again of the field main many to imagine that there will probably be one featured within the sport. It would almost definitely be a particular collaboration outfit for Itsuki.

Because of happygamer1224 for the information tip!