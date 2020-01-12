Joker costume could be coming to Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

We’re nearing the discharge of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore the improved Wii U port of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE for the Nintendo Swap. The sport is scheduled to be launched worldwide subsequent Friday and eagle-eyed Amazon Japan customers have noticed a Joker costume on the again of the field main many to imagine that there will probably be one featured within the sport. It would almost definitely be a particular collaboration outfit for Itsuki.
Because of happygamer1224 for the information tip!
Appears good, perhaps we are able to get Persona 5 on the swap?
Idc actually, be it vita or swap I don't have time to take a seat down 5 hours and play persona 5 on my ps4.
I would like it on a conveyable console goddamnit.
I would like it on a conveyable console goddamnit.
LikeLike
Its largely possible not coming to modify and it DEFINITELY isn't coming to vita.
LikeLike
I do know, I simply want it on a conveyable console and the stay ones have been listed above ^^
Only a foolish dream from a man that’s hardly ever at residence
LikeLike