Joker costume could be coming to Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Joker costume may very well be coming to Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore

We’re nearing the discharge of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore the improved Wii U port of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE for the Nintendo Swap. The sport is scheduled to be launched worldwide subsequent Friday and eagle-eyed Amazon Japan customers have noticed a Joker costume on the again of the field main many to imagine that there will likely be one featured within the recreation. It would almost definitely be a particular collaboration outfit for Itsuki.

Joker from Persona 5 seems to be Itsuki’s new collab costume in TMS ♯FE Encore, in accordance with a brand new screenshot on the again of the Japanese field because it seems on Amazon JP https://t.co/I8xvVtbbh8 pic.twitter.com/OqoUN35jdc — Øscar @ 第19弾 発売中 (@theprinceofiris) January 10, 2020

Because of happygamer1224 for the information tip!