News

Joker costume could be coming to Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

January 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Joker costume may very well be coming to Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore

We’re nearing the discharge of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore the improved Wii U port of Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE for the Nintendo Swap. The sport is scheduled to be launched worldwide subsequent Friday and eagle-eyed Amazon Japan customers have noticed a Joker costume on the again of the field main many to imagine that there will likely be one featured within the recreation. It would almost definitely be a particular collaboration outfit for Itsuki.

Joker from Persona 5 seems to be Itsuki’s new collab costume in TMS ♯FE Encore, in accordance with a brand new screenshot on the again of the Japanese field because it seems on Amazon JP https://t.co/I8xvVtbbh8 pic.twitter.com/OqoUN35jdc

— Øscar @ 第19弾 発売中 (@theprinceofiris) January 10, 2020

Because of happygamer1224 for the information tip!

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment