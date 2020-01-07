Joker director reveals the one theme that we all missed

Warner Bros./DC Movies

Director Todd Phillips says that if you wish to zero in on the primary theme of Joker, it’s essential to take a look at what’s lacking.

Within the director’s commentary for the house launch of the Golden Globe-winning movie, Phillips asserted that operating by means of it’s a theme that the viewers could also be forgiven for lacking: the ability of kindness (by way of CinemaBlend).

Allow us to rephrase that: we would forgive you, however Phillips may not. The director is inclined to creating fairly sweeping statements about Joker, and his remarks about its theme are actually no completely different.

“If I had to drill down on one overarching theme for me, it’s about the power of kindness and a lot of people miss that,” he mentioned. “I think if you don’t see that you either don’t have a soul, or you’re being reductive to make up for your own struggles in that area. But, really, to me, that’s where it started from and there are other things in the movie like lack of love, the lack of empathy in society, and childhood trauma, but the power of kindness really runs through this film.”

That, er, would not appear to be a really form assertion with regard to Joker‘s legions of followers who might not have picked up on this theme, however we’ll give Phillips the advantage of the doubt. What we’re fairly positive he was making an attempt to say is that it must be apparent that kindness was one thing distinctly lacking from the lifetime of Arthur Fleck, and that if this had not been so, the man might need turned out very in another way.