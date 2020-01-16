Joker Introduces a Brutal Twist to MK’s Friendship Finishing Move in Mortal Kombat 11

Keep in mind Mortal Kombat’s Friendship ending strikes? They debuted in Mortal Kombat II, providing a much less lethal different to Fatalities. One Friendship, for instance, noticed Cyrax dancing as a substitute of brutally killing his opponent. Barring just a few intelligent references right here and there, they haven’t been current since earlier than the franchise’s 2011 reboot. With the approaching arrival of Joker in Mortal Kombat 11, that can quickly change. Form of. One of many Clown Prince of Crime’s ending strikes is definitely Fatality in disguise.

See Joker’s gameplay trailer under for a glimpse at a brand new tackle what Friendship is all about:

Joker game-play, proper right here! #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/Iu4vZfDVcc — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 16, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 gamers who personal the Kombat Pack can get their fingers on the Joker come January 28th. Everybody else will be capable of buy the character individually per week in a while February 4th. As soon as the Batman rogue formally goes reside, just one extra character will stay unaccounted for–Spawn. The Todd McFarlane-created hellspawn will lastly make his long-awaited Mortal Kombat debut on March 17th for Kombat Pack house owners. He’ll change into that can be purchased individually one week later.

At current, it stays unknown as as to if NetherRealm has a second Kombat Pack in improvement. Nevertheless, Inventive Director Ed Boon’s tease of a “big surprise” for this years appears to counsel as a lot. We will’t be too certain of something till official phrase is given, although.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in shops now for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Nintendo Change, PC, and Xbox One platforms.