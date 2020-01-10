Warner Bros.
Awards season is formally in full swing all through Hollywood, and the inventive group behind Joker have had their glad faces on for a lot of the ceremonial motion to this point. The movie, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in a show-stopping efficiency, has already earned itself some glory within the guise of 4 nominations and two wins at this yr’s Golden Globes ceremony. As awards season fervor continues to construct within the U.S. forward of this yr’s Academy Award nominations announcement (coming January 13), it is also mounting abroad. Joker has simply turn into a serious participant on the 2020 BAFTA Awards, primarily the U.Ok. equal of the Academy Awards.
Collider printed the total checklist of 2020 BAFTA nominees, which Joker led with a shocking 11 nominations, together with nods for Finest Image and Finest Director.
Whereas the BAFTA love continues to bolster Joker‘s probabilities of enjoying darkish horse this awards season, the checklist of this yr’s nominees is already incomes sharp criticism for primarily overlooking ladies and folks of shade in main inventive classes. At the same time as the difficulty of variety continues to be an embarrassing downside for nearly each main awards ceremony in existence, it is significantly puzzling coming in a yr that featured such excellent movies as Us, Little Ladies, Queen & Slim, The Nightingale, and The Memento.
Joker’s chief competitors at this yr’s BAFTA Awards
The shortage of inclusivity stays a bit infuriating, however many agree that the movies Joker is competing with within the Finest Movie class on the 2020 BAFTAS are all worthy of the consideration.
These embody Sam Mendes’ World Conflict I-era drama 1917, which simply took dwelling the Finest Movement Image — Drama award at this yr’s Golden Globes; Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which gained 2020’s Golden Globe for Finest Movement Image – International Language and is a double nominee within the International Language class at this yr’s BAFTAs; the Martin Scorsese-directed gangster epic The Irishman; and the Fernando Meirelles-helmed The Two Popes. Whereas Scorsese’s The Irishman is hardly a shock participant on this yr’s awards circuit, The Two Popes continues to shock with its presence in nearly all Finest Image classes to date. That being mentioned, the ultimate movie competing in opposition to Joker for BAFTA glory is hardly a shock in any respect: Quentin Tarantino’s rapturous As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood has been a mainstay on this yr’s awards circuit.
Joaquin Phoenix scored a BAFTA nomination
Joker continues to issue within the dialog for high honors at most awards ceremonies, nevertheless it stays a particular outsider among the many competitors, with extra prestige-centric flicks primed to win as a substitute. Whereas Phillips and the Joker inventive group are seemingly caught in “it’s an honor just to be nominated” mode for the rest of awards season (save for composer Hildur Guđnadóttir, who’s formally on the hunt for her first BAFTA following her Golden Globes win), star Joaquin Phoenix is sustaining his awards season frontrunner standing with a Main Actor BAFTA nomination.
When you’ve seen Phoenix’s transformative work in Joker, the reward is well-earned, with the actor disappearing into the twisted world of the movie’s central anti-hero Arthur Fleck. Phoenix seems like a shoo-in for the Main Actor prize on the BAFTAs, however he’ll be dealing with stiff competitors from most of the identical performers he squared off in opposition to on the Golden Globes. Amongst them are Leonardo DiCaprio for his sensible work in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for his flip in Noah Baumbach’s heartrending drama Marriage Story, Jonathan Pryce for his work because the would-be Papacy in The Two Popes, and a shock nominee in Taron Egerton, who simply took dwelling a Golden Globe for taking part in Elton John in Rocketman.
That is a distinguished checklist of actors, however whilst sturdy as their performances are throughout the board, Phoenix’s towering work in Joker is rapidly turning into the stuff of legend, and it is prone to maintain him dancing up and down stairs to assert awards at each the BAFTAs and the Oscars this yr.
Will Joker snort all the best way to Oscar gold?
Certainly, Phoenix simply could be the person to beat at this yr’s Oscars ceremony. As for the movie that accommodates Phoenix’s electrifying efficiency, it might be relegated to that aforementioned “honor to be nominated” class, with extra prestigious works like The Irishman or 1917 taking dwelling the coveted Finest Image award.
The excellent news is that Joker appears poised to earn itself a Finest Image nomination this yr. If it does, Joker will turn into simply the second film with comedian guide origins to ever earn a Finest Image nod, after final yr’s Marvel Cinematic Universe triumph Black Panther.
In fact, a part of what’s made Joker such a particular cinematic expertise is that it’s not actually beholden to its supply materials. Many would even tab Phillips’ and Phoenix’s Joker as a completely authentic tackle the character that owes little to the fabric that impressed it — one which has extra in widespread with the grittier works of Scorsese than something glimpsed within the pages or reels of DC fiction over time. Whether or not you really liked Joker or not, there’s little room to argue in opposition to the movie’s inventive deserves, and even its cultural affect. As such, it is greater than earned its place within the Oscar night time melee. And we might truthfully relish the sight of jaws hitting the Kodak Theater flooring if Joker took dwelling Finest Image.
