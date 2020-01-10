Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Warner Bros.

Awards season is formally in full swing all through Hollywood, and the inventive group behind Joker have had their glad faces on for a lot of the ceremonial motion to this point. The movie, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in a show-stopping efficiency, has already earned itself some glory within the guise of 4 nominations and two wins at this yr’s Golden Globes ceremony. As awards season fervor continues to construct within the U.S. forward of this yr’s Academy Award nominations announcement (coming January 13), it is also mounting abroad. Joker has simply turn into a serious participant on the 2020 BAFTA Awards, primarily the U.Ok. equal of the Academy Awards.

Collider printed the total checklist of 2020 BAFTA nominees, which Joker led with a shocking 11 nominations, together with nods for Finest Image and Finest Director.

Whereas the BAFTA love continues to bolster Joker‘s probabilities of enjoying darkish horse this awards season, the checklist of this yr’s nominees is already incomes sharp criticism for primarily overlooking ladies and folks of shade in main inventive classes. At the same time as the difficulty of variety continues to be an embarrassing downside for nearly each main awards ceremony in existence, it is significantly puzzling coming in a yr that featured such excellent movies as Us, Little Ladies, Queen & Slim, The Nightingale, and The Memento.