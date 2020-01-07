Joker leads the pack as Film BAFTA nominations are revealed

The BAFTA Movie Awards nominations for 2020 have been introduced, with a number of films incomes nods throughout a wide selection of classes.

Comedian ebook thriller Joker leads the way in which with 11 nominations in whole, together with Finest Movie, Director (Todd Phillips) and Lead Actor (Joaquin Phoenix).

It’s adopted carefully by Martin Scorsese’s Netflix epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which each picked up 10 nominations apiece.

BAFTA 2020: Full record of nominations

Lastly, World Struggle I epic 1917, which not too long ago took residence Finest Drama Movie on the Golden Globes, obtained 9 nominations.

Particular person stars with trigger to have fun embody Margot Robbie, nominated for Finest Supporting Actress in recognition of her work in each As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and FOX Information drama Bombshell.

Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Little Ladies had a stronger displaying than on the Golden Globes, with nominations for Finest Tailored Screenplay (Gerwig), and nods for stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, composer Alexandre Desplat and costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

Nevertheless, Gerwig herself was as soon as once more snubbed within the class of Finest Director, which didn’t function a single feminine nominee.

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s movie committee, informed Sky Information: “There’s an business drawback. BAFTA voters can solely vote for the movies which are put in entrance of them.

“BAFTA can’t make the decisions for the studios and the production companies as to which stories get told and who gets hired. All BAFTA can do is keep on pushing which BAFTA will continue to do.”

Elton John biopic Rocketman is one other notable nominee that includes in 4 classes altogether, together with a nod for lead actor Taron Egerton who’s sizzling off his Golden Globes win.

British movies which were absent from the American award reveals have been capable of break via at BAFTA, with musical drama Wild Rose recognised for its lead efficiency from Jessie Buckley, and Aardman’s Shaun the Sheep film getting into the race for Finest Animated Movie.

The BAFTAs happen on Sunday 2nd February 2020