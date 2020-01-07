Joker makeup team totally exposes Joaquin Phoenix

Warner Bros./DC Movies
Is Joaquin Phoenix a tough actor? Does the Joker chuckle so much?
A presentation by the make-up crew for the smash hit movie Joker which was screened for Oscar voters targeted closely on the trials and tribulations of stated crew in coping with their star. Joker is one in all ten movies being thought-about for a Finest Make-up and Hairstyling statue (by way of Subsequent Finest Image).
Whereas the quick movie did go into a good quantity of element in chronicling the gradual transformation of Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck into the Clown Prince of Crime, the majority of it gave the impression to be making the case that the flick’s make-up artists must be awarded an Oscar merely for displaying as much as work daily, so uncooperative was Phoenix. (One in every of stated crew, the truth is, stopped displaying up, which we’ll get to in a second.)
There have been no prosthetics utilized in creating Fleck’s look, and little or no CGI; the one cited occasion of its use was in touching up Fleck’s bloody smile close to the movie’s conclusion. No, a lot of the character’s look was achieved within the make-up chair — when the crew might really get Phoenix into it, that’s.
Joaquin Phoenix gave Joker’s make-up crew bother
In keeping with the quick, Phoenix had been eager to do all of his make-up and hairstyling himself, attributable to a slight aversion to being touched with the frequency required to work on him. Apparently, the crew was in a position to work out a compromise by which they might full their work as shortly as doable, however there was yet one more downside: Phoenix’s gnawing starvation.
The actor famously misplaced over 50 kilos for the position of Fleck, and whereas on set, he was virtually at all times hungry. Now, for those who’re something like us, you understand that being hungry on a regular basis results in irritability, which may then result in a usually uncooperative disposition. We’re not famously mercurial actors, and neither (we assume) are you, so you’ll be able to in all probability simply take the psychological state you are picturing and multiply it by an element of 20 or so.
Whereas in the course of the make-up and hair dyeing course of, Phoenix could be susceptible to simply up and strolling out — and it wasn’t only for a fast stroll across the set. The crew would typically have a tricky time discovering him to do touch-ups for the following scene, which might trigger continuity issues.
This grew to become such a difficulty that the crew member accountable for continuity (who was not named within the presentation) threw up their arms and give up in the course of the manufacturing. Since Joker did not arrive in theaters fraught with continuity errors, we are able to solely assume that director Todd Phillips was in a position to change the departed crew member with someone possessed of infinite endurance.
How did Joker’s make-up crew handle to wrangle Joaquin Phoenix?
Ultimately, the crew settled on a no brainer of a way for preserving Phoenix seated whereas they did their jobs: bribing him with meals. Particularly, they supplied him a gentle stream of crackers — which was apparently just about all he was in a position to eat — simply to maintain his butt within the chair.
We all know what you are pondering: that is how one goes about getting a hyperactive toddler to take a seat nonetheless, not a 45-year outdated actor. To this, we reply: hey, no matter works. Joaquin Phoenix may not be the simplest to work with, however there is a purpose that each director in Hollywood nonetheless needs to work with him — he is freaking good, and his flighty nature is just a part of the value one should pay for getting all of that brilliance on the display screen.
By the best way, the presentation went over fairly nicely with the Oscar voters. In keeping with NBP, the entire “difficult but amazing actor” angle actually appeared to ring a bell, and the viewers was stated to have a bunch of questions as soon as the screening was over. Apparently, not even a kind of questions needed to do with whether or not, in any of the half-dozen or so scenes in Joker during which Arthur will get the crap kicked out of him, his assailants have been depicted by make-up artists.
