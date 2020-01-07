Joker makeup team totally exposes Joaquin Phoenix

Warner Bros./DC Movies

In keeping with the quick, Phoenix had been eager to do all of his make-up and hairstyling himself, attributable to a slight aversion to being touched with the frequency required to work on him. Apparently, the crew was in a position to work out a compromise by which they might full their work as shortly as doable, however there was yet one more downside: Phoenix’s gnawing starvation.

The actor famously misplaced over 50 kilos for the position of Fleck, and whereas on set, he was virtually at all times hungry. Now, for those who’re something like us, you understand that being hungry on a regular basis results in irritability, which may then result in a usually uncooperative disposition. We’re not famously mercurial actors, and neither (we assume) are you, so you’ll be able to in all probability simply take the psychological state you are picturing and multiply it by an element of 20 or so.

Whereas in the course of the make-up and hair dyeing course of, Phoenix could be susceptible to simply up and strolling out — and it wasn’t only for a fast stroll across the set. The crew would typically have a tricky time discovering him to do touch-ups for the following scene, which might trigger continuity issues.

This grew to become such a difficulty that the crew member accountable for continuity (who was not named within the presentation) threw up their arms and give up in the course of the manufacturing. Since Joker did not arrive in theaters fraught with continuity errors, we are able to solely assume that director Todd Phillips was in a position to change the departed crew member with someone possessed of infinite endurance.