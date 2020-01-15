Joker Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Trailer ‘Koming Soon’ (Update: Coming Tomorrow)

Replace: Appears just like the Mortal Kombat Twitter account is confirming that it’s coming tomorrow.

Tomorrow… #MK11 pic.twitter.com/dSS2JZrvo0 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 15, 2020

Unique: DC’s Joker can be making his method to Mortal Kombat 11 on the finish of the month and sequence co-creator Ed Boon says we received’t have to attend lengthy to see the Clown Prince of Crime in motion.

As famous through a tweet from Boon, a Joker gameplay trailer can be “koming soon,” although no particular date was given. The character can be obtainable to obtain as a part of the sport’s Kombat Pack on January 28, 2020. He’ll be becoming a member of Shang Tsung, Evening Wolf, Terminator T-800, and Sindel, with Spawn scheduled to reach afterward March 17th.

Joker game-play trailer koming quickly.#MortalKombat11 #BloodyGoodTime pic.twitter.com/FDzzZw1ela — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 14, 2020

When Joker was first revealed to be a DLC character in August of 2019, followers have been vocal about their discontent along with his look. Suggestions was robust sufficient that developer NetherRealm Studios made some important changes to the character. Initially, the developer’s rendition of Joker appeared a lot youthful and fewer grizzled than the model we’re used to seeing.

Right here’s what he initially appeared like:

And right here’s his up to date look:

His up to date look appears to have an extended nostril, extra wrinkles and messy make-up, and his eyes look a bit of bit extra nefarious and calculating.

This variation following fan backlash will not be in contrast to the state of affairs that occurred with the Sonic the Hedgehog film, through which Sonic additionally obtained a redesign following main criticism.

Mortal Kombat 11 has gotten many main updates since its launch in April of 2019. It obtained crossplay (Krossplay) performance, permitting customers on PS4 and Xbox One to play with each other (sorry Nintendo Change gamers). It’s additionally gotten a constant stream of content material and reside occasions, just like the latest Winter Wonderland occasion which despatched gamers by a gauntlet of lethal festivities through its Towers. And with the constant drop of latest fighters because of its Kombat Pack, Mortal Kombat 11 has a lot to maintain gamers busy.

Mortal Kombat 11 was additionally one among 2019’s best-selling video games, taking the highest spot throughout its launch month in the USA. It carried out nicely critically too, with many reviewers praising its visuals and story mode. We loved it right here at PSLS, as nicely.

Are you excited to get your arms on Joker later this month?

