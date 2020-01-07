Joker’s awards blitz is a triumph of style over substance

Properly, it appears like Joker has had the final snigger in spite of everything. After a spate of nominations and two wins (together with Finest Actor for Joaquin Phoenix) on the Golden Globes, Todd Philips’ DC Comics-inspired drama has racked up an unbelievable 11 nominations on the Baftas, and is the recent decide for the Oscar nominations (and subsequent awards) once they’re introduced in late January.

Just a few months in the past I contemplated whether or not Joker may lastly have the momentum wanted to interrupt the curse of well-liked superhero-based motion pictures not fairly making it to the large awards ceremonies, and clearly it has. Some excellent alchemical mixture of guild voting, public opinion and the movie’s monetary success has come collectively to dub Joker The Chosen One – the comic-book film that it’s OK to take pleasure in for its creative high quality.

The one hassle is that simply because Joker appears like an Academy Award-worthy movie (particularly, like a couple of movies made by Martin Scorsese) doesn’t imply it’s one. Joker… is ok. Joaquin Phoenix is sort of good in it. However actually, its awards success thus far simply proves the desire for type over substance within the our bodies who vote on these ceremonies and their nominations.

After I first heard about Joker’s gritty, grounded tackle Batman’s best foe, I used to be intrigued. Right here promised to be a extra street-level tackle a flamboyant character, and following within the footsteps of different movies that had tried stripped-back superhero tales (most particularly James Mangold’s Wolverine film Logan). I used to be cautiously optimistic.

However the completed movie left me feeling a bit underwhelmed. Joker as a film mainly asks the query, ‘What if Batman’s bizarre clown villain occurred in a practical world?’ after which simply… stops. There’s actually not way more to it than that. It brushes up in opposition to some concepts of psychological well being and male alienation however in a shallow, vaguely opportunistic manner, and doesn’t actually appear to have a lot of nuance to say past – ‘hey, look what we did!’

When Saturday Night time Stay did a Joker parody the place David Harbour portrays the heartrending origin story of Sesame Road’s Oscar the Grouch, it landed so properly partly as a result of it was working on the identical degree of depth as Joker. It was saying ‘Look, imagine this strange and colourful character with a gritty retelling ‘ – and really, that’s the entire concept. That’s all Joker does. It’s shot like Scorsese and riffs on the King of Comedy, however by no means will get close to the affect of the work it’s aping. It’s a canopy model of some various things tied up neatly by a dedicated efficiency from its star. It’s not a masterpiece.

Now, I’m not saying Joker essentially has much less depth than your common Marvel film, most of that are nearly quasi-military heroes beginning to consider in themselves, telling good jokes and defeating a disposable dangerous man. Nevertheless it positively doesn’t have extra depth simply because the cinematography makes use of drabber colors and has fewer visible results.

Arguably, there are many superhero motion pictures stuffed with CGI bells and whistles – together with however not restricted to Black Panther and Logan – with extra to say in regards to the world than Joker, however that didn’t get the identical type of recognition from the main awards our bodies as a result of they appear and feel just like the type of film these voters don’t like.

In the meantime, Joker does really feel just like the type of film these folks like, ticking sufficient awards-season containers – transformative lead efficiency involving (gasp) weight reduction and Technique performing, a sure palette and filmmaking type – to beat its comic-book background. It’s only a disgrace it has nothing to say.

At the moment, it appears doubtless that Joker would be the first superhero-based film in years to have a believable shot at awards glory, and this can be a great factor for the style as an entire, even when it does imply we’ve got to sit down by copycat movies in regards to the Penguin and Man-Bat’s troubled childhoods a couple of years from now.

I simply can’t assist however want this success was coming to a comic-book film with a bit extra about it – and that’s no joke.