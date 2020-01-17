“Jokers”: Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury On Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Governor

Adhir Chowdhury was in Midnapore to attend a rally.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over their tussle and described them as “two jokers of circus”.

“In Bengal, a circus is going on at Raj Bhavan (Governor’s House) and Nabanna Bhavan (State Secretariat). The heads there are the two jokers of the circus,” he advised reporters in Midnapore.

Mr Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress authorities in West Bengal have differed on a number of points with the ruling get together accusing the Governor of operating a “parallel administration”.

The Governor has been refuting the allegations.

Mr Chowdhury was in Midnapore to attend a rally towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) organised by Paschim Medinipur District Youth Congress.