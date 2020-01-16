Joker’s DVD, Blu-ray and digital release date – cast and what the film is about

It’s actually occurred: Joker has develop into the most-nominated comic-book film of all time on the Academy Awards.

With 11 nods at Oscars 2020, the DC movie may win a number of main gongs on the evening, together with Finest Image and Finest Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, who performs the titular clown.

And it’s about time the character acquired some recognition. Batman’s arch-nemesis has an extended, storied historical past in movie, most notably Heath Ledger’s exceptional incarnation in Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight, for which he received a posthumous Academy Award (Ledger tragically handed away not lengthy after the movie was accomplished).

Who’s within the forged of Joker?

The most important film releases of 2020

Hearken to the HEARALPUBLICIST Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts

However will Phoenix decide up an award for the origin story, shot underneath the course of Todd Phillips (The Hangover)?

When is Joker launched on DVD, Blu-ray and digital within the UK?

After a extremely profitable theatrical run that started again in October, Joker is now heading to DVD and Blu-ray with a launch date of Monday 10th February 2020.

The movie shall be obtainable to buy by way of digital obtain barely earlier, from Monday 27th January 2020. You possibly can pre-order it right here.

Is there a trailer for Joker?

Warner Bros launched a ultimate trailer on the 28th August 2019, which you’ll be able to watch beneath.

Try one other, earlier teaser beneath – and browse extra evaluation right here:

Previous to the trailer’s launch, Phillips shared a brief teaser of the movie, which sees Phoenix sans-makeup, staring on the digicam, earlier than transitioning into the Joker.

Who’s prepared for #Joker trailer??? ???? pic.twitter.com/QHeW3lIle6 — Alone in Fiction (@AloneInFiction) April three, 2019

What’s Joker’s age score?

Joker has been rated R within the US, and had an official BBFC score of 15.

Who’s within the Joker forged?

Phoenix, finest recognized for his roles as Johnny Money in Stroll The Line and Commodus in Gladiator, leads the film as Arthur Fleck, a failed slapstick comedian in 1980s Gotham Metropolis who’s pushed to madness and turns right into a felony mastermind.

He’s joined by Atlanta’s Zazie Beets, who performs his love curiosity, a cynical single mom referred to as Sophie Dumond, and Robert De Niro as a chat present host named Murray Franklin. Marc Maron, Brian Tyree Henry, Invoice Camp and Shea Whigham additionally characteristic.

At one level, Alec Baldwin was connected to the film taking part in Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne (now portrayed by Brett Cullen) however dropped out. He cited “scheduling issues” however days earlier than had taken to Twitter to dispel rumours he would search inspiration from Donald Trump – who he impersonates on SNL – to play the character:

“Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ Joker as some Donald Trump manque,” he wrote. “That is not happening. Not. Happening.”

Douglas Hodge will play the Waynes’ butler Alfred Pennyworth, with Dante Pereira-Olson forged as a younger Bruce Wayne.

What’s Joker about? (Plot spoilers!)

The movie will observe Arthur Fleck’s transformation from down-and-out comic to Gotham Metropolis supervillain.

Joker director Todd Phillips has stated that it was “a year-long process” convincing the studio to take a threat on his offbeat script (by way of the Los Angeles Instances).

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” Phillips stated to Empire. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

In an interview with IndieWire, Marc Maron additionally instructed that the movie goes to be in contrast to any comedian ebook movie earlier than it.

Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker (Warner Bros)

“I think it’s a very interesting approach to this world,” he stated. “The approach that Todd Phillips has taken is more of an origin story and a character study of a mentally ill person that becomes The Joker. It’s more of an intimate and gritty movie with a very specific scope. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it comes out.”

It’s a view backed up by producer Michael E Uslan who drew comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool throughout a current look at fan occasion CCXP Cologne.

“I thought Guardians of the Galaxy was different and unique when it came out. I thought Deadpool was different and unique when it came out,” Uslan defined, as reported by Comicbook.com. “This Joker movie is different and unique and it’s unlike any comic book movie you’ve ever seen.”

And it’s a sentiment additionally echoed by followers who noticed the trailer first at CinemaCon.

“First teaser for Joker is super dark and disturbing – the downfall of a man, dragged and beaten down until he turns and beats up on a world turned against him,” he stated. We knew there was a very good motive Joaquin took on the position…

“I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a comedy.” Wow, first teaser for #Joker is tremendous darkish and disturbing – the downfall of a person, dragged and overwhelmed down till he turns and beats up on a world turned towards him. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/SDD8DGDd5o — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2019

Will there be a Joker sequel?

Joker is also the primary chapter in a sequence. “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,” Phillips advised Whole Movie. “There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Nonetheless, Phillips later walked again these feedback, describing reviews of a attainable Joker sequel as “annoying”.

“We have no plan for a sequel,” he advised press after a screening.

“The quote was, ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.’ And I would. But the movie’s not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.”

Phoenix himself, nevertheless, seems to imagine a follow-up may nonetheless be attainable.

“You know, I wouldn’t have thought about this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it,” he stated in a current interview.

“I talked to Todd [Phillips, the director] rather a lot about what else we’d have the ability to do, on the whole, simply to work collectively, but in addition particularly, if there’s one thing else we are able to do with Joker that is likely to be attention-grabbing.

“So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.”

“I don’t know that there is [more to do],” he continued.

“Me and Todd would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character.”

However don’t anticipate to see Phoenix’s Joker ever cross paths with Robert Pattinson’s Batman, no matter occurs – Phillips has insisted that the 2 exist in several fictional universes and can by no means meet.

“We made this movie, I pitched it to Warner Bros. as one movie. It exists in its own world. That’s it,” he stated.

Did Joker get good opinions?

Early buzz out of the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition was constructive – the competition’s inventive director Cameron Bailey advised Toronto Solar: “It’s a very unique tackle comedian ebook films and on the Joker character specifically.

“It’s set in the late ’70s/early ’80s and it feels like it was made then. It’s gritty in its look. It has references to Martin Scorsese’s filmmaking and it feels like a cinematic achievement on a high level. Although it’s working with very populist material, it has great ambition.”

Later crucial response to the film was additionally largely constructive, with reward for Phoenix’s efficiency and the movie’s darkish tone, with comparisons made to 2 Martin Scorsese classics: Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy (which shares a star with Joker in Robert De Niro). The premiere additionally acquired an Eight-minute lengthy standing ovation after the credit rolled.

The movie has additionally attracted some controversy, nevertheless, amidst allegations that it glorifies its murderous lead character.

Who else has performed the Joker?

Phoenix is the newest in an extended line of actors to painting the Joker throughout movie and TV. In fact, Heath Ledger’s model in The Darkish Knight is taken into account by many to be the best embodiment of the character.

In honor of April Fools Day. Who was a greater Joker? RT for Jack Nicholson

Like for Heath Ledger pic.twitter.com/Ek3MNeDKzS — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) April 1, 2019

However Jack Nicholson’s model from 1989’s Batman (starring reverse Michael Keaton because the Caped Crusader) and Jared Leto’s from 2016’s Suicide Squad have their followers, too.

Jared Leto Joker really appears to be like sinister and I adore it, it is sick fam … Do not prefer it? I do not care #Joker pic.twitter.com/dfyeThqNCL — J’Darrell (@ImagineThisD) April 2, 2019

Leto was the newest actor to place their spin on the position, however will not be anticipated to return for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel. And whereas DC presses ahead with Phoenix’s take, it’s not trying like Leto will reprise the position anytime quickly.

Different favourites to have portrayed the Joker embrace Mark Hamill’s model from Batman: The Animated Sequence and a number of other video video games and Zach Galifianakis’ portrayal in The Lego Batman Film.

When is Joker is launched on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on Monday 10th February 2020