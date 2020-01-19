Jon Bernthal to star as tennis coach Rich Macci in Williams sisters biopic

Jon Bernthal will star as tennis coach Wealthy Macci in a brand new film about Venus and Serena Williams, it has been revealed.

King Richard is about to inform the story of Richard Williams (performed by Will Smith) and the way he guided his daughters – who grew up within the working class Compton, California – to tennis greatness.

Coming off his position as Lee Iacocca in Ford V Ferrari, Bernthal will tackle the position of Wealthy Macci, the man answerable for coaching Venus and Serena from a really younger age, as per Deadline.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are set to play the younger Venus and Serena respectively, whereas Aunjanue Ellis will play their mom, Brandi.

Richard Williams together with his daughters Venus and Serena in 1991. CREDIT: Paul Harris/On-line USA

Slated for a November 25 launch, King Richard is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced. Smith is among the many producing crew, with spouse Jada Pinkett Smith and her brother, Caleb Pinkett, additionally serving as government producers.

Zach Baylin is penning the script.

The Williams sisters had been nonetheless youngsters when Serena, now 38, gained the US Open in 1999 and Venus, 39, gained Wimbledon in 2000. Serena has gone on to win a complete of 23 particular person Grand Slam tournaments, while Venus has gained seven Grand Slam titles.

In the meantime, the 2020 Oscar nominations have been introduced forward of the winners ceremony on February 9. Jon Bernthal’s Ford vs Ferrari has been nominated for 4 awards, together with Finest Image.