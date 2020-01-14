Jon Moxley Confirmed For WrestleMania Weekend Match

Jon Moxley was set to wrestle Josh Barnett at Bloodsport a couple of months in the past, however a MRSA an infection in his elbow saved him out of that match. He additionally needed to cancel his All Out contest in opposition to Kenny Omega. Now Mox is feeling a lot better.

Josh Barnett has confirmed that he’ll throw down with Jon Moxley on the upcoming Bloodsport occasion in Tampa, Florida on WrestleMania weekend.

The match you’ve waited for Barnett vs @JonMoxley. Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport III four/2 from The Cuban Membership in Ybor Metropolis. Get your tickets now!

The Bloodsport occasion, named in honor of the movie, is an MMA/professional wrestling/shoot fashion occasion the place you by no means know what sort of match you’ll subsequent. Mox vs Barnett ought to be a really stiff affair.

AEW has acknowledged up to now that they’re going to keep away from working WrestleMania weekend occasions.