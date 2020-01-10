Jon Moxley Match Announced For AEW ‘Bash At The Beach’ Dynamite Next Week

Jon Moxley is operating by the AEW roster and his sights are set on the Interior Circle. He desires the AEW World Title and he thinks the Interior Circle is a silly group. He mentioned so himself on Dynamite.

Subsequent week’s AEW Dynamite might be a particular “Bash At The Beach” episode. They’re about to set out on the 2020 Chris Jericho Cruise and quite a lot of motion is in retailer for followers on TNT and dwell in Miami.

AEW revealed that Moxley will proceed operating by that “stupid group” referred to as the Interior Circle. Mox is about to face Sammy Guevara subsequent week.

An AEW World Title match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley has not been introduced. Going through Sammy Guevara will additional drive house the message that Moxley means enterprise.